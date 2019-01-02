Banning Police Seeking Murder Suspect in Double Shooting

A suspect accused in a shooting attack on two men in Banning, one of whom died at a hospital, remained at large Wednesday.

Brody Baca, 20, of Banning, allegedly shot Alex Marcotte, 18, of Banning, and another man about 10:50 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Ramsey Street.

Marcotte died at a hospital, and the other victim — whose name was withheld — was in stable condition, police said.

Police did not specify how they identified Baca as a suspect, but said he is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Baca should not approach him and contact authorities immediately.

He is 6-foot-2 and weighs 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to police, who said he has relatives in Banning, San Bernardino, Hemet and Arizona.

Anyone with information regarding Baca or his whereabouts was asked to call the Banning Police Department at (951) 922-3170.