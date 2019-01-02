Escaped Inmate May Be Heading For Coachella Valley

Authorities Tuesday were searching for an inmate who escaped from a minimum security facility in Northern California and may be heading to the Coachella Valley.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials discovered Nicolas Dunning, 32, was missing from the Konocti Conservation Camp in Lake County Monday morning.

Officers searched the camp buildings and grounds but did not find Dunning.

Dunning is a white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 181 pounds with a bald and green eyes. He was committed to CDCR from Imperial County in April 2018 with a five-year sentence for assault with a deadly weapon, prison officials said.

The Konocti Conservation Camp houses about 95 minimum-security inmates who help fight wildfires, according to the CDCR’s website.

Lt. Charlene Billings told the Associated Press that Dunning was assigned as a firefighter but was not working when he disappeared.

Anyone who sees Dunning was advised to call 911 immediately, and anyone with information about the location of Dunning was urged to call the California Correctional Center watch commander at (530) 257-2181, ext. 4173.