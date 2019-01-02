Increased Police Patrols at the 30th Palm Springs International Film Festival

Fresh from her role as beloved nanny Mary Poppins, Emily Blunt, to a notorious filmmaker, Spike Lee, just a couple of the two A-listers who will be in town for the 30th Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The nearly two-week long event will bring thousands of visitors to Palm Springs where hotels and restaurants are ready to welcome them.

Patrick Service is the owner of Las Casuelas in Downtown, he said large events are always good for his restaurant business.

“We get A-listers and the fact that they are so humble and easy going,” Service said. “From occasion, they will sit there with their back to the rest of the room and nobody knows that they are there.”

The increased amount of visitors, especially with world renown names, means the Palm Springs Police Department must expand its security efforts.

The Palm Springs Police Dept. Sergeant Mike Casavan said they will have extra patrol for the gala on Thursday.

Casavan said, “Especially for special events like the film festival gala, we staff a lot of officers for that gala so you will see a lot of officers on the street and a lot of officers around the convention center at that time.”

He said, for the most part, big celebrity names will bring their own security detail, while PSPD’s priority is the safety of everyone.

The sergeant said, “It’s the safety of everybody involved in the event to make sure it goes off without a hitch and everyone goes home safely.”

While Service over at Las Casuelas hopes one specific showing goes without a hitch, that is his sister’s documentary “Ghost Fleet”, which will make its debut at the Festival.

Service said, “We’re really excited for her, it’s a really really good film a lot of notoriety.”