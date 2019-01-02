Police: 3 teenage boys egged cars before wreck that left woman dead

A woman was hit and killed by a car packed with egg-chucking teens who ran a red light Tuesday afternoon in Texas, authorities said.

The three teens, including a 14-year-old boy behind the wheel of a GMC Acadia, were fleeing an enraged motorist who gave chase during their alleged egging spree, Harris County Sheriff’s Lt. Susan Cotter said. The young driver ignored a red light along Aldine Mail Route Road in north Houston and T-boned a Ford F-150 heading south on Aldine Westfield Road, she said.

Both vehicles tumbled into a nearby ditch. The woman was pulled from the mangled pickup truck but could not be saved. She was not identified.

Two of the boys, including the driver, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The third teenager was not harmed and told authorities what happened.

The boy said he and his pals were egging cars when the driver of a gold, 1970s model Lincoln with a white top went after them near Russ Drive, according to authorities. The driver fled the crash site and police are looking for him.

It was not yet known if the teens will face any charges. The crash remains under investigation.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the woman had just been shopping. As a large crowd of onlookers watched the crash investigation from a parking lot, a deputy fished a brand new purse still in its packaging out of the ditch. It was believed to have been ejected during the crash.

“It’s not a good way to start the year,” Gonzalez said.

A second person was killed west of Channelview within hours of the crash, the sheriff later said. A pedestrian died around 7 p.m. after being hit by a car in an exit ramp along East Freeway.

“Unbelievable … and yet another fatal car crash. It’s only the first day of the year,” Gonzalez tweeted.

Multiple lanes were closed due to the crash investigation, officials said.