Polo Grounds Ready For Opening Day Sunday

The polo fields in Indio are known for world-class music festivals, however, during the winter months, the fields are used for their actual purpose.

“Players from all over the world are descending on the Coachella Valley to compete in world-class polo,” Eldorado Polo marketing and events director James A’Court said.

Polo, also known as hockey on horse back, is the oldest equestrian sport and Eldorado Polo Club is the oldest polo club in the Coachella Valley.

“We’ve been operating in the desert here for over 60-years and it’s become somewhat of an institution here on Sundays,” A’Court said.

It’s a polo experience unlike any other for all ages to enjoy.

“We encourage families and all ages to enjoy a wonderful day out,” A’ Court explained. “You can picnic and tailgate or you can come dressed up and enjoy the action from the club house, table service and bar.”

At Eldorado Polo Club, anyone can try polo.

“We have a wonderful polo riding academy,” A’Court said. “People come and see polo in the fast action on Sunday and think ‘I can never do that’ but there’s polo for all ages here at Eldorado Polo Club from amateurs to world class professionals.”