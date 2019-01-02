The Desert Classic Announces the Addition of Major Champion Justin Rose

The Desert Classic is proud to announce that Englishman Justin Rose will join a field of elite players at the 2019 tournament in La Quinta. Director of Marketing and Communications Rylan Fowler made the announcement Wednesday evening.

Rose has 23 career wins, including: a Major Championship, 9 PGA Tour wins, was the 2018 FedExCup champion, and won gold at the 2016 summer Olympics. His 11 top-10 finishes – in just 18 starts – ranked the highest percentage on tour last season.

Rose will join an already very strong field made up of Major Champions, Masters Champions and PGA TOUR winners including Phil Mickelson, Mike Weir, Jon Rahm, Graeme McDowell, Bill Haas, Jason Dufner, 2018 winner Jon Rahm, and many other great players.

Daily tickets to the Desert Classic presented by Workday are ONLY $30 and include admission to the Desert Classic golf tournament, Desert Classic Concert Series and three on course hospitality venues: the Michelob Ultra Beer fore Birdies on 16 green/17 tee, Casamigos Club 17 on the”Rock at Alcatraz” 17th green and the 12,000 Square foot Albertsons Vons Fan Pavilion situated perfectly behind the 18th green.

The Desert Classic Concert Series presented by the H. N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation features two nights of world-class, high energy, hit filled music with Rock n’ Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar and The Circle performing on Friday evening January 18th, followed by Bad Company with legendary singer Paul Rodgers Saturday night January 19th after golf. The Concerts will be held on the driving range at PGA WEST Stadium Course and are expected to start at 5:00 PM on Friday and Saturday nights.

For more information on the Desert Classic presented by Workday and Desert Classic Concert Series presented by H. N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation and to purchase tickets, please visit www.Desert-Classic.com. For the chance win VIP tickets, visit https://nbcpalmsprings.com/interactive/