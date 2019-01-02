WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Mean Gene’ Okerlund Dies at 76

WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund, the interviewer known to a legion of wrestling fans as “Mean Gene” when he came to prominence along with professional wrestling in the mid 80’s, has died at 76 according to the WWE.

In a statement announcing his passing the WWE recounted Okerlund, dubbed “Mean Gene” fellow Minnesotan, Jesse “The Body” Ventura, first came to prominence by interviewing the greatest stars of the AWA, including Ventura, Bobby “The Brain” Heenan and Hulk Hogan. It was in 1984 that Okerlund made the move to WWE becoming a staple on national cable television by continuing to interview the biggest names in sports-entertainment like Hogan, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior and many more.

In 1993, Okerlund joined WCW as lead interviewer continuing to interview legends of the sport.

As news of his passing spread fans and friends of the hall of famer expressed their condolences across social media.

Mean Gene I love you my brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 2, 2019

A voice and sound track to an entire era of our industry. He was the star of some of @WWE’s most memorable segments. “Mean Gene” was beloved by all who got to work with him. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. https://t.co/9ddj6372eE — Triple H (@TripleH) January 2, 2019

This one stings. RIP “Mean” Gene Okerlund. As a young fan, he was the only backstage interviewer that mattered. He is the man with the golden voice who is SO synonymous with the culture of pro wrestling. I’m fortunate to have met and shared a beverage with him. Godspeed sir 😢 — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) January 2, 2019

So sad to hear of the passing of one of the greatest voices in wrestling. Mean Gene you will be missed and we will continue to love you. What a true class act. I am very fortunate to work with you. — Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) January 2, 2019