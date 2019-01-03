Buzz Trolley to Return to Palm Springs Next Week, Following Six-Month Hiatus

The briefly-discontinued Palm Springs Buzz trolley service will return a week from Thursday following six months of inactivity, providing free service to riders throughout the downtown area.

Beginning next Thursday, year-round service is planned from noon to 10 p.m. every Thursday through Saturday.

The trolley service was discontinued in June at the direction of the city council, which cited excessive costs and decreasing ridership, but a two- year agreement was reached in July with SunLine Transit Agency to revive the service for Palm Springs residents.

“The city of Palm Springs is delighted to partner with SunLine Transit Agency to return the very popular Buzz trolley as a transit option for our residents and visitors,” City Councilwoman Lisa Middleton said.

The trolley’s return will be launched with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon next Thursday, the same time route service will begin. City and regional officials are slated to take part in the first ride of the re-launched trolley.

The agreement with SunLine is slated to last through mid-2020, at which point the agency will decide whether to continue the service.