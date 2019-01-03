California’s Minimum Wage Law Bumps Employees Up Jan. 1

With the New Year came a new law Tuesday that would set increases to the California minimum wage.

Senate Bill No. 3 grants salary workers in companies with 25 or fewer employees an increase of $10.50 to $11.

The increase goes from $11 to $12 for companies with more than 25 employees.

The controversial law was originally approved in 2016 and will continue until the minimum wage reaches $15 in the state.

“This is an old idea,” said Gov. Jerry Brown when he signed the bill into law in 2016.

At the time, Tom Scott, executive director of the state branch of the National Federation of Independent Business, said in a statement that a $15 wage will have “devastating impacts on small businesses in California.”

Specifically in the city of Los Angeles, minimum wage moved up to $13.25 from $12 in July 2018 at businesses with more than 26 employees. For businesses with less than 26, wages were required to bump from $10.50 to $12.

Mayor Eric Garcetti signed the measure in 2015, ensuring wages will increase to $15 by 2020.

The statewide schedule is as follows:

Jan. 1, 2019

Minimum Wage for Employers with 25 Employees or Less

$11.00/hour

Minimum Wage for Employers with 26 Employees or More

$12.00/hour

Jan. 1, 2020

Minimum Wage for Employers with 25 Employees or Less

$12.00/hour

Minimum Wage for Employers with 26 Employees or More

$13.00/hour

Jan. 1, 2021

Minimum Wage for Employers with 25 Employees or Less

$13.00/hour

Minimum Wage for Employers with 26 Employees or More

$14.00/hour

Jan. 1, 2022

Minimum Wage for Employers with 25 Employees or Less

$14.00/hour

Minimum Wage for Employers with 26 Employees or More

$15.00/hour

Jan. 1, 2023

Minimum Wage for Employers with 25 Employees or Less

$15.00/hour

