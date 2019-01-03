Coachella 2019 Lineup Includes Ariana Grande, Tame Impala and Childish Gambino

The full lineup for the 2019 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival includes headliners Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande, according to organizers of the annual event in Indio.

The official lineup was announced on the festival’s official Twitter page and website. The festival is slated for the weekends of April 12-14 and April 19-21 at its usual venue, the Empire Polo Grounds.

Ariana Grande retweeted the announcement and wrote, “humbled and excited as all hell.”

Other artists in the star-studded lineup include Janelle Monae, Solange, Khalid, The 1975, Kid Cudi, Weezer and Zedd.

Tickets go up for sale at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 4, and are expected to sell out.