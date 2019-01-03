Manny The Movie Guy Makes His 76th Annual Golden Globe Movie Predictions

The Hollywood Foreign Press, known to surprise many with its choices, will hand out the winners of the 76th annual Golden Globes this Sunday on NBC! Who will win? Here are Manny The Movie Guy’s predictions of who will win and who should win in the movie categories:

Best Film Drama

Nominees:

“A Star Is Born”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

Will Win: “A Star Is Born”

Should Win: “BlacKkKlansman”

Best Film Drama Actress

Nominees:

Glenn Close (“The Wife”)

Lady Gaga (“A Star Is Born”)

Nicole Kidman (“Destroyer”)

Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”)

Rosamund Pike (“A Private War”)

Will Win: Lady Gaga (“A Star Is Born”)

Should Win: Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”)

Best Film Drama Actor

Nominees:

Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”)

Willem Dafoe (“At Eternity’s Gate”)

Lucas Hedges (“Boy Erased”)

Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”)

John David Washington (“BlacKkKlansman”)

Will Win: Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”)

Should Win: Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”)

Best Film Comedy/Musical

Nominees:

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Vice”

Will Win: “Green Book”

Should Win: “The Favourite”

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress

Nominees:

Emily Blunt (“Mary Poppins Returns”)

Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”)

Elsie Fisher (“Eighth Grade”)

Charlize Theron (“Tully”)

Constance Wu (“Crazy Rich Asians”)

Will Win: Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”)

Should Win: Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”)

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor

Nominees:

Christian Bale (“Vice”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Mary Poppins Returns”)

Viggo Mortensen (“Green Book”)

Robert Redford (“The Old Man and the Gun”)

John C. Reilly (“Stan and Ollie”)

Will Win: Christian Bale (“Vice”)

Should Win: Christian Bale (“Vice”)

Best Film Supporting Actress

Nominees:

Amy Adams (“Vice”)

Claire Foy (“First Man”)

Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”)

Emma Stone (“The Favourite”)

Rachel Weisz (“The Favourite”)

Will Win: Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”)

Should Win: Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”)

Best Film Supporting Actor

Nominees:

Mahershala Ali (“Green Book”)

Timothee Chalamet (“Beautiful Boy”)

Adam Driver (“BlacKkKlansman”)

Richard E. Grant (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”)

Sam Rockwell (“Vice”)

Will Win: Mahershala Ali ("Green Book")

Should Win: Richard E. Grant (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”)

Best Film Director

Nominees:

Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”)

Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma”)

Peter Farrelly (“Green Book”)

Spike Lee (“BlacKkKlansman”)

Adam McKay (“Vice”)

Will Win: Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma”)

Should Win: Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma”)

Best Film Screenplay

Nominees:

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Roma”

“Vice”

Will Win: “The Favourite”

Should Win: “The Favourite”

Best Animated Feature

Nominees:

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Will Win: “Incredibles 2”

Should Win: “Incredibles 2”

Best Foreign Language Film

Nominees:

“Capernaum”

“Girl”

“Never Look Away”

“Roma”

“Shoplifters”

Will Win: “Roma”

Should Win: “Roma”

Best Score

Nominees:

“Black Panther”

“First Man”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“A Quiet Place”

Will Win: “Mary Poppins Returns”

Should Win: “First Man”

Best Song

Nominees:

“All the Stars” (“Black Panther”)

“Girl in the Movies” (“Dumplin’”)

“Revelation” (“Boy Erased”)

“Requiem for a Private War” (“A Private War”)

“Shallow” (“A Star Is Born”)

Will Win: “Shallow”

Should Win: “Shallow”