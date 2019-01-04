Athlete of the Week: Jake Abawag

Shadow Hills senior point guard Jake Abawag averages 10 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds and 3 steals a game, but his grades are as good as his numbers.

“I haven’t received a B in High School,” Abawag said. “I’ve had straight A’s since freshman year.”

As a student-athlete, he understands why being a student comes first.

“Basketball has shown me a lot of responsibility,” Abawag explained. “I have two hour practices everyday, school work and family time, so it teaches me time management. It is really helpful when it comes to homework and priorities.”

On top of dribbling multiple responsibilities, Jake has a 4.6 weighted GPA.

“It’s a lot of work,” Abawag said. “Studying until one o’clock in the morning and it’s just the little things that help me get through it.”

Like dreaming of his future.

“I want to have a happy family, do something that I love, and school is the only way to achieve that,” Abawag said.

Abawag plans on achieving big things at Cal Baptist University.

“I’m still deciding between becoming a dentist or a nurse,” Abawag said.

For now, Abawag is enjoying his last year of high school playing the game he loves.

“It’s bitter sweet really,” Abawag explained. “I’ve put blood, sweat, and tears into this program since my freshman year and basketball itself since I was 8-years-old. To end it with a group of guys that I love is really exciting.”