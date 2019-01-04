Coachella Valley Charitable Walks Step Off Saturday

A 5K walk in Indio Saturday marks the first of four this month benefiting Coachella Valley charitable organizations.

The event is the first of United Way of the Desert’s annual 5K walks, which serve as donation drives for local nonprofits.

Saturday’s 8 a.m. walk at Indio High School includes a call to the community for non-perishable food items. The food will be placed on a Desert Sand Unified School District bus and donated to FIND Food Bank.

Other walks are scheduled this month on:

–Jan. 12 at Mission Springs Park in Desert Hot Springs, with school supplies sought for Palm Springs Unified elementary schools;

–Jan. 19 at La Quinta Civic Center Park in La Quinta, with new books for pre-k and kindergarten children sought for the Raising a Reader program; and

–Jan. 26 at Ruth Hardy Park in Palm Springs, with new socks and sneakers sought for local shelters.

To participate, register at https://www.unitedwayofthedesert.org/unitedinhealth. Registration is free.