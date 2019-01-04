Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Passes Go On Sale

Passes for the 2019 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday.

The festival is slated for the weekends of April 12-14 and April 19-21 at its usual venue, the Empire Polo Grounds, with headliners Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande slated to lead a stacked lineup that includes Janelle Monae, Solange, Khalid, The 1975, Kid Cudi, Weezer and Zedd.

General admission passes will be on sale for $429, while a shuttle pass can be added for a total of $509.

Other options include $999 VIP passes, which grant access to VIP areas throughout the weekend, or anywhere from $2,500 to $9,500 for luxurious on- site camping accommodations like the Lake Eldorado Teepee, Lake Eldorado Tent, or Safari Camping,

Customers will be limited to two passes per purchase, with the exception of certain four-person packages such as the Lake Eldorado Tent.

Passes are expected to sell out quick, though a pair of locals-only sales for Coachella Valley residents are typically held closely before each festival weekend.