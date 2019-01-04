Hollywood’s Most ‘Creative’ Celebrated in the Desert

The star-studded Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala brought some of Hollywood’s biggest names to the desert, but the celebration continues with Variety’s Creative Impact Awards honoring film directors and actors who are leaving a mark.

Emily Blunt was among the honorees at the awards brunch hosted at the Parker.

Blunt said the thought of portraying Mary Poppins in “Mary Poppins Returns” was intimidating at first, she said, “I had that sort of OMG how am I going to do this moment because she’s so iconic Julie because her character is so iconic so um yea, but I think very quickly I’ve never loved playing anyone more than her.”

She now receives Variety’s Creative Impacting in Acting Award.

The actor and singer Troye Sivan was also among the actors who were honored by the magazine. Sivan received the Creative Conscience Award, part of it for his role in the film, “Boy Erased”.

“I saw a real-life opportunity to make a real-life change,” Sivan said. “And so we teamed up with the Trevor Project we got the 50 bills in 50 states campaign to try to eradicate conversion therapy across the U.S., and you know hopefully we can create real change with this movie.”

The awards also honored film directors, one of them was “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler, he received the award for Creative Impacting in Directing.

Coogler said, “You have pressure everytime you’re making a film but for this one, it was unique in a lot of ways in terms of budget and subject matter.”

The actors from the action movie, Michael B. Jordan and Danai Gurira, were present to support the director.

Jordan said, “I am a proud man that’s one of my best friends so to be able to see him kind of get to this place, you know it gives me a sense of joy.”

The Variety awards also honored newcomers with the “10 Directors to Watch”, one of them is actress Olivia Wilde who will soon have her directorial debut.

Wilde said, “Booksmart is a coming of age comedy about two best friends who love each other so completely that they have to learn how to evolve without each other in order to grow up.”

The Palm Springs International Film Festival continues until January 14.