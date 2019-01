Movie Reviews: “On the Basis of Sex” and “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Two big Oscar contenders are opening in the valley this weekend. Manny the Movie Guy reviews “On the Basis of Sex” starring Felicity Jones as Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Armie Hammer as her husband Martin Ginsburg.

We also have “If Beale Street Could Talk” based on the acclaimed novel by James Baldwin. This is from the Oscar-winning director of “Moonlight,” Barry Jenkins, and it stars Palm Springs International Film Festival awardee Regina King.