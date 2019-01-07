Fiji Water Girl Photobombs the Golden Globes Red Carpet and the Internet Loves It

A brunette holding a tray of water bottles is photobombing the stars on the Golden Globes red carpet, and the internet loves it.
She’s been dubbed “Fiji Water Girl.”
The young woman, wearing a bright blue spaghetti-strapped dress, is holding a tray of Fiji water to aid celebrities with a need to quench their thirst. Her task has left her positioned behind the stars and surprisingly in the limelight.
She plays a starring role in celebrity pictures on the red carpet with Idris Elba and Jim Carrey, to name a couple. She’s giving a sultry look in some photos, and an off-camera head turn in others.
Alex Grigorian tweeted: “The fiji water girl is serving LOOKS. Opportunity seeking at its finest. Get it queen!”
The internet has had a ball with her posing.