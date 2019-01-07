Fiji Water Girl Photobombs the Golden Globes Red Carpet and the Internet Loves It

A brunette holding a tray of water bottles is photobombing the stars on the Golden Globes red carpet, and the internet loves it.

She’s been dubbed “Fiji Water Girl.”

The young woman, wearing a bright blue spaghetti-strapped dress, is holding a tray of Fiji water to aid celebrities with a need to quench their thirst. Her task has left her positioned behind the stars and surprisingly in the limelight.

She plays a starring role in celebrity pictures on the red carpet with Idris Elba and Jim Carrey, to name a couple. She’s giving a sultry look in some photos, and an off-camera head turn in others.

Alex Grigorian tweeted: “The fiji water girl is serving LOOKS. Opportunity seeking at its finest. Get it queen!”

The internet has had a ball with her posing. See more Twitter reaction to Fiji Water Girl here.

the Fiji water girl should win a Golden Globe for best performance in a drama because she was serving on that red carpet — Alberto (@ALB3R70) January 7, 2019

please tell me fiji water girl is only pretending to work there and just pulled off the most large scale photobomb scheme of all time — lars (@lexaharley) January 7, 2019

Where do I put in my job application to become Fiji water girl next year #GoldenGlobes — Merc (@merc_19) January 7, 2019

I think the Fiji water girl on the GG’s red carpet tonight is gonna walk away after today with a series regular role, a record deal, & 50K+ social media followers….😂 #GoldenGlobes — Sandra Lynn (@sandralynnmusic) January 7, 2019

i can’t breathe at the fiji water girl #goldenglobes — abbie🌸 (@abbiecops) January 7, 2019