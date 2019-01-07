Bodies of Man, Woman, Found Behind La Quinta Home

The bodies of a man and woman were found at a La Quinta home Monday, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Authorities were called after a witness reported seeing a body lying on the ground around 9 a.m. behind a residence in the 79700 block of Independence Way, according to a sheriff’s statement.

Deputies responded and found the two bodies, but information on the cause of their deaths was not disclosed. The sheriff’s department did not say whether foul play is suspected, but stressed in a statement that “there is no threat to public safety as a result of this incident.”

Investigators closed off Independence Way at Monticello Avenue for the investigation, though Independence Way residents will be allowed to enter and exit the street to access their homes, according to the sheriff’s department.