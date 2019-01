Three-Vehicle Palm Springs Crash Injures Several, Shuts Down Roadway

A three-vehicle injury crash in Palm Springs Monday left multiple people hurt, according to police, but no critical injuries were reported.

One of the vehicles overturned in the crash, which occurred around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Ramon Road and Farrell Drive.

Palm Springs police reported “multiple minor-moderate injuries,” but did not specify the number of victims.

Police shut down Ramon Road between Farrell Drive and Cerritos Road for the crash investigation.