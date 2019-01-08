Electric Car Company To Sponsor 2019 Desert X Art Exhibition

Organizers behind the 2019 Desert X art exhibition — slated to unveil a collection of pieces across the desert starting next month — announced Tuesday that Los Angeles-based electric car company Project Evelozcity will sponsor the event.

Building off the success of the inaugural exhibition in 2017, Desert X will return with exhibits on display throughout the Coachella Valley from Feb. 9 through April 21. The aim of Desert X is to utilize the desert landscape itself as part of the artists’ works and to engage audiences interested in art and the environment.

In addition to the partnership with Project Evelozcity, seven desert cities have contributed funding to the project, up from four in 2017, according to Desert X organizers, who contend that the increase in contributions marks “the first time Coachella, Desert Hot Springs, Indian Wells, Indio, Palm Desert, Palm Springs and Rancho Mirage have come together in support of a single art and cultural event in the Coachella Valley.”

The artist lineup has not yet been announced, but is expected to be unveiled later this month.

In addition to the exhibits, the 2019 Desert X event will include a release of a “Desert X 2017” catalog, which details the work of the 16 artists who took part in the inaugural exhibition, and “Desert, Why?” a three- day event featuring performances, tours, receptions and panels, including a panel at the Salton Sea regarding climate change.