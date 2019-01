Alabama bride’s dream comes true, dances with terminally ill dad on wedding day

It was a dream come true for an Alabama bride on her wedding day.

Mary Butts got the chance to dance with her father, who is terminally ill.

When Butts was little, she and her father, Jim Roberts, would dance around their kitchen to the same song played at the wedding.

Roberts was diagnosed with a brain tumor in May 2017.

He didn’t know if he would make it to his daughter’s big day.

But, with a wheelchair, the two were determined to have their big father-daughter dance.