SafeHouse of the Desert Holding Annual Human Trafficking Candlelight Vigil

SafeHouse of the Desert will host a candlelight vigil and “human trafficking 101” event Wednesday evening, detailing the abuses of trafficking and paying tribute to its victims.

The 5 p.m. event is free and open to the public at SafeHouse of the Desert’s Thousand Palms headquarters at 72710 E. Lynn St, where the organization provides a 24/7 shelter for runaway, homeless and other youth in crisis, ages 11-17.

The night will begin with a Human Trafficking 101 presentation, centered on how human trafficking works and how it affects the Coachella Valley, as well as the world at large.

In previous years, the event featured firsthand accounts from trafficking victims, but SafeHouse’s Anti-Human Trafficking Director Norma Vazquez said that because many of the nonprofit’s current clients are minors, the organization elected not to include these accounts during this year’s event.

The night will conclude with a 6 p.m. candlelight vigil in remembrance of trafficking victims. The event is being held during National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, which SafeHouse recognizes with its annual event.