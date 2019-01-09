Security Footage Catches Dogs, Coyote Going Paw-to-Paw

A fight between two dogs and a coyote was caught on video outside a Rancho Peñasquitos home Friday night.

Emily Banh was surprised when her mother told her a coyote crept into their backyard when their dogs were outside.

“I wanted to see how big the coyote was,” Banh, 23, told NBC 7. She said her mom didn’t get a good look at the wild animal.

The Banhs’ home got security cameras a few years ago, so she decided to check the footage.

“It was actually really shocking,” Banh said. “I’ve never seen a coyote that bold.”

A coyote could be seen coming down a nearby hill and jumping down the Banhs’ fence.

It then darted toward the family’s two dogs playing outside.

Mio is the white dog, and Neko is the black, orange, and white dog. They are both two years old.

Initially, the coyote appears to attack Mio before going paw-to-paw with Neko.

Banh said Neko had a small patch of missing fur after the fight. “We were telling him he was a good boy,” Banh said.

Mio made it out unscathed.

When Banh first saw the footage, she called her family over.

“We were just in shock when it happened,” Banh said.

Though, this wasn’t the first time Banh had seen a wild animal outside her home.

She said she’s seen coyotes roaming the neighborhood in packs before. They even came in contact with her dogs a few months ago also.

Banh also spotted a bobcat in broad daylight a few years ago and again a few months ago.

“A couple of people had their dogs and cats eaten by coyotes,” she said. “I just wanted to get it out there that it can happen in your very own back yard.”

The attack happened at around 7 p.m. Friday. Banh noted that the timestamp on her security footage was slightly off.

Banh said her family has lived in their Rancho Peñasquitos home for 23 years.