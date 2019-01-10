MIKE’S THURSDAY NIGHT FORECAST

Dry weather will continue through Friday with occasional high clouds and coastal low clouds and fog and near seasonal temperatures. A storm system will bring a period of rain late Friday night into Saturday with some snow possible in the higher mountains. Dry but cool weather is likely Sunday. A strong jet stream across the Pacific will aim towards California most of next week and likely bring multiple rounds of precipitation to southern California, with heavy rain possible at times. High surf will continue at the beaches through Thursday with hazardous swimming conditions and minor coastal flooding.