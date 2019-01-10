Workers Sought For Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival

Organizers for next month’s Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival in Indio are seeking temporary workers to keep the fairgrounds spotless during the 10-day event.

Temporary laborers are needed throughout the duration of the 73rd annual festival, which runs from Feb. 15 through Feb. 24 at the Riverside County Fairgrounds.

Festival organizers are accepting applications for “multiple temporary positions” paying $12.72 per hour.

All interested candidates must apply online at RC-HR.com and create a Job Gateway Account, then search for “Job ID: 14431 Temporary Laborer 2019 Date Festival.”

For more information, call (760) 863-2670 or email aespinoza@rivco.org.