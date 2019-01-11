Locals Star In National Collegiate Tennis Classic

The 40th Annual National Collegiate Tennis Classic (NCTC) is the first major collegiate invitational tournament of the season. For the first time, it’s being held at the La Quinta Resort & Club. The event features top men’s and women’s teams across the nation, including UCLA and the University of San Francisco, where two local players attend. Ryan Marker and Connor Rapp, both Palm Desert High School alums.

Marker is a Senior at the University of San Francisco and coming off his best season yet, finishing 6-18 to set a team record in singles play. Marker made it to the finals of the NCTC last year. At Palm Desert, Marker was the Desert Valley League (DVL) champion his senior year.

Rapp is a redshirt freshman at UCLA and playing in his first NCTC. Rapp was a 4x All-DVL selection and helped the Aztecs make CIF appearances during his four year career. At CIF, Rapp made it to the semifinals and finals in singles and doubles.