Several Downtown Palm Springs Stores Vandalized

More than a half-dozen downtown Palm Springs stores were vandalized early Friday, possibly by a group of juveniles shooting out windows with a BB gun, according to police.

The vandalism occurred between 5 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. between the 1400 block of North Palm Canyon Drive and the 300 block of South Palm Canyon Drive.

“They started, it looks like, at up by Earnest Coffee Shop, two stores, then the real estate company, then here [Trina Turk] then from what the police said, they continued down the street,” Larry Widel, assistant manager of Trina Turk, said.

Police said there were eight “reported incidents of vandalism to several different and seemingly random businesses.”

Glass repair companies spent the day working on the businesses around town. Workers said the repairs can cost thousands of dollars.

One witness reported seeing possibly as many as four juveniles inside “an older model white Toyota Camry,” with the witness believing that a BB gun was used to shoot out and damage storefronts, according to police, who did not release any suspect descriptions.

Investigators are currently looking for surveillance footage and asked anyone who witnessed the vandalism or has any information to contact the Palm Springs Police Detective Bureau at (760) 778-8411 or submit anonymous tips to (760) 341-7867.