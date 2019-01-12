Coachella Valley, Show Us Your Talent Competition

This Cathedral City Library was anything but quiet on Saturday afternoon. Performers pulled out all the stops at the open auditions for the first annual Coachella Valley, Show Us Your Talent Competition.

“We’re looking for stage presence and we’re looking for content, entertainment value,” Shelley Kaplan, one of the judges, said.

That means getting creative and the contestants didn’t disappoint. Some came with ukuleles, bells, poems and dressed to impress.

Larry Bennett is a singer of four years. He decided to surprise the judges with a special song choice.

“This song is kind of like a reversal, actually I have the best seat because I get to look at the audience,” Bennet said. “I just wanted to make them feel important.”

Twelve-year-old Caitlyn Thompson brought her big voice to the competition in hopes of making it to the final competition which will be held on Saturday, February 2.

Contestants will find out if they made it to the final competition on Tuesday. Finalists will win cash prizes of $350, $225 and $100.