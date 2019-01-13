Two dead after officer-involved shooting in Cathedral City

Police were on scene at the intersection of Date Palm Drive and McCallum Way in Cathedral City. Authorities closed off the area to investigate a homicide and an officer-involved shooting. Cathedral City Police Department posted on Twitter asking the public to stay away from the area.

“CCPD personnel are currently on scene of an officer involved shooting near McCallum & Date Palm,” Cathedral City Police Department said in a tweet.

Irene Aceves lives about half a block away from the scene. Her family was having a barbeque when they heard several gunshots around 5 p.m.

“I was like gunshots or fireworks? We heard police yelling and screaming,” Aceves said. “That’s when we came out and we saw the guy they were trying to shoot, and yes, it was scary.”

According to witnesses, a male suspect shot a woman prompting an officer-involved shooting.

“Neighbors next door said it was related to a romance dispute, so the guy apparently shot the girlfriend and wanted to run away, and that’s when police shot him,” Aceves said. “They already knew he had a gun; I guess that’s the reason why they shot him.”

