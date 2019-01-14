Bill would require students to take ‘personal finance’ class

Math, English, Science, Personal Finance.

Does something seem out of the norm there?

Maybe not for much longer!

South Carolina lawmaker Luke Rankin, Horry County Senator, has pre-filed a bill that would require high school students take a personal finance class.

The class would cover things like budgeting, insurance, taxes, retirement planning, banking, and how to avoid too much debt.

“You can really put yourself in a really bad hole that you’re gonna be digging yourself out of the rest of your life,” Dr. Christopher St. John, Certified Financial Planner at Carolina Wealth Advisors, told WCBD.

If the bill is passed, the course would be required and students would have to take a test at the end of the year before graduation.

It would go into effect during the 2020-2021 school year if passed.