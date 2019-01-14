Driver Hospitalized in Desert Hot Springs Morning Crash

A two-vehicle crash in Desert Hot Springs sent one driver to a hospital and prompted a morning-long road closure.

The crash between a pickup truck and a tow truck occurred around 3:15 a.m. on Palm Drive near Camino Campesino.

Desert Hot Springs Police Chief Dale Mondary said the driver who “caused the accident” was hospitalized, though he did not specify which driver is suspected of causing the crash. Though the injuries were described by police as major, Mondary said the driver’s injuries “do not appear to be life- threatening.”

Police shut down northbound Palm Drive from Camino Aventura to Camino Campanero until around 11:30 a.m., when traffic was reopened in both directions.