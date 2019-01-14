Homeless man helps NFL player’s car out of snow, gets free tickets to game

This weekend’s snowy weather sent cars off the road all over the Kansas City metro area with hazardous road conditions.

One of the people who found himself stuck in the snow was Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Jeff Allen.

Allen tweeted Saturday that a nice guy named “Dave” saw he was stranded and pulled him out of the snow, not knowing he was a Chiefs player.

He said he wanted to thank Dave with tickets to the AFC championship game, and the internet responded in a big way.

Allen said Dave drove a ’97 or ’98 black Suburban; he was hoping for a way to contact him.

The internet provided. On Sunday, Allen tweeted despite the influx of people changing their names to “Dave” in the KC area, he was able to track down the Dave who rescued him — all thanks to the power of social media and Chiefs Kingdom.