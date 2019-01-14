Mexican officials find smuggling tunnel crossing into Arizona

Police in Mexico say they have located a smuggling tunnel that crosses into the United States.

Mexican Federal Police released video of the tunnel that they say runs from Mexico into the Arizona town of Nogales.

According to the Arizona Republic, this is the third tunnel this month that has been found crossing into that town.

The 32-foot tunnel is along the southern border, where President Donald Trump is hoping to build a wall or barrier.

The government has been partially shut down for 24 days now over funding for the wall. It is the longest shutdown in U.S. history.