NBCares: Palm Springs International Film Festival

Our world renowned Palm Springs International Film Festival has come a long way since it first debuted 30 years ago! In appreciation of our community’s support and enthusiasm for the art of film, the festival is opening their vaults and screening 30 popular movies for free over two weeks!

It’s one of the top festivals in the world celebrating cinema, and the world is well represented right here in our Valley! 200 films from 78 countries are screened over 14 fabulous days!