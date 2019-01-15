‘They used him as a sex slave’: 7 people arrested after missing Florida teen found

A Florida teen is safe and seven adults are under arrest and accused of sex trafficking, officials said.

The 15-year-old boy had been missing for nearly a year and there was also another teen from Louisiana who detectives said was a victim.

Investigators with the St. Petersburg Police Department said the suspects are responsible for luring a teenage boy from Marion County out of his home and into a trailer of horrors.

The Florida Attorney General said what went on between the boy and the four men he lived with can only be described as horrific.

“They used him as a sex slave. He was not enrolled in school and didn’t receive medical care. The conditions inside the small trailer were deplorable. The victim was living on a small mattress with no bedding surrounded by animals, animal cages, animal feces,” said Major Mark Hensley of the St. Pete Police Department.

Detectives said Eleanor McGlamory used a gaming app to convince the teen to leave home.

State Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office was a part of the task force to take the group down.

“The teenage victim in this case was lured away from his family with promises of a better life; instead, he was moved into a filthy trailer and used as a sex slave for nearly a year,” Moody said.

Charged with conspiracy to commit human trafficking were Mark Dennis, his husband, Andrew Dennis, Michael Schwartz, Michael Blasdel, J. R. Gauthier, Curtis Gruwll and McGlamory.

Investigators believe there could be more victims. They said the teen from Louisiana has been returned home. The Marion County boy is in a safe house and receiving treatment.