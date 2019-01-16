Netflix releases trailer for Steve Carell’s Trump-inspired ‘Space Force’

Steve Carell will be soaring back to the small screen for a straight-to-series comedy show inspired by President Donald Trump’s announcement that he wants to create a sixth branch of the military called Space Force.

Very few details about the show — also named “Space Force” — have been revealed but on Wednesday Netflix released a minute-long teaser trailer providing a slight glimpse into what people can expect from the comedy.

“The goal of the new branch is to ‘defend satellites from attack’ and ‘perform other space-related tasks. … Or something,” the trailer hilariously states. “This is the story of the men and woman who have to figure it out.”

Carell will star in the series, and serves as co-creator with former “The Office” showrunner Greg Daniels. “The Office,” about disgruntled workers and starred Carell as manager Michael Scott, aired on NBC from 2005 to 2013, lasting nine seasons. The show now airs re-runs on Netflix.

A premiere date for “Space Force” has not been announced.