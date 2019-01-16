Tram Visitors Beat the Busy Lines

Visitors at the the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway beat the busy lines Wednesday hoping to get a look at the snow from above all the fog in the Coachella Valley.

“The storm coming in tomorrow is supposed to snow all day give us another foot or so of snow and then the weekend is going to be clear which means the weekend will be very busy,” Cara Youngman, Public Relations Manager of the Tram, said. “The secret to the tram is come during the week, there’s no waits.”

The sledders, skiers and people just trying to take in the views on Wednesday didn’t wait more than a few minutes.

“We popped up at about ten to two and we just jumped on the tram so it was a really great attraction,” Costa Koutsis, a visitor from Australia, said.

That’s in contrast to the three to four hour wait times visitors usually experience during snow weekends at the tram.

“It’ll be cold, but it’s gorgeous, lots of snow, more than I’ve seen in a quite a few years here so you’ll definitely have fun,” Youngman said.

Wednesday brought in a little under a thousand people. On busy days, the tram can expect around four times that amount. Trams ran every twenty minutes on Wednesday but on busy days they run every ten minutes. For more information, visit the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway website.