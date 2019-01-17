Border Patrol Arrest Man With Warrant For 1 st Degree Felony Rape of a Child

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a man at approximately 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

Agents encountered the man, who was suspected of making an illegal entry into the United States, three miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry. The man was questioned as to his citizenship and it was determined that he was illegally present in the United States. The man was arrested and transported to the El Centro station for processing.

Record checks identified the individual as a 32-year-old Mexican national.

His criminal history revealed that he has an active extraditable warrant out of West Valley City, Utah, for Felony Rape of a Child.

“This is precisely why border security is so important,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David Kim. “Individuals like this pose a threat to public safety and know they will not be granted permission to enter our county. The men and women of the Border Patrol stand between these

threats and our communities.”

The Mexican national will be extradited to Utah for his active warrant. He stated that he intended to travel to Los Angeles, California where he would remain indefinitely.

In fiscal year 2019, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested and removed five individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual assault charges attempting to enter the United States illegally.