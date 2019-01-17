‘Jersey Boys’ Actors Share Theater Advice with Local Students

The students of Musical Theater University at Rancho Mirage High School are getting a very rare opportunity, they are getting valuable show business lessons straight from Broadway stars.

The Jersey Boys musical will be playing through Sunday, January 20 at the McCallum Theater, but in between shows, some of the cast members are taking time to share experiences with the local students.

Kevin Patrick Martin is one of the cast members who took some time to answers questions for the high school students. Martin said, “I actually wish I had this kind of opportunity when I was in high school.”

Kit Treece is also a Jersey Boys cast member, and when he is not making audiences get on their feet to Franky Valli and the Four Seasons, he is sharing his passion for theater with young talent.

Treece said, “I was these kids I was obsessed with theater, I wanted to learn about it I wanted to work on the craft of acting and singing.”

This was the third annual master class where actors who are showing at the McCallum, make time to speak with aspiring actors.

Maverick Capio is a student at RMHS, he said classes like these prepare him for his next step.

Capio said, “You know when you go off to college you can actually use that so you’re not really starting from the bottom in college you kind of have that foundation.”

Some of the students prepared monologues, while others sang songs from their favorite musicals, they all participated in a mock audition where they received valuable feedback from the Jersey Boys.

Martin said, “There’s value in sharing a lot of honesty with them but also encouraging them to continue working because if you have that passion whether or not you pursue a professional career, to nurture that passion.”

The students from the Musical Theater University program at Rancho Mirage will debut the play “Dogfight” on the first weekend of February. Friday and Saturday showtimes are at 7:30 PM, Sunday’s show begins at 2:00PM.