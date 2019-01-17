La Quinta Sheriff’s Deputies Shoot Residential Burglary Suspect

A residential burglary suspect who allegedly assaulted law enforcement personnel in La Quinta was shot and wounded by a sheriff’s deputy, officials said Thursday.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded at 7:28 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 77300 block of Avenida Montezuma, where they “were assaulted by an adult male,” according to sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Willison.

The unidentified suspect was shot by one of the deputies, and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Willison said.

None of the deputies involved were injured. The deputy who shot the suspect has been placed on administrative leave, per sheriff’s department policy.

The shooting is the second officer-involved shooting in the Coachella Valley this week.

On Sunday, a Cathedral City police officer shot and killed Roberto Tapia of La Quinta, 28, moments after Tapia fatally shot 23-year-old Desert Hot Springs resident Paola Minero outside a Cathedral City Big 5 Sporting Goods store. Police say that after shooting Minero, Tapia opened fire on the officer, and was shot by the lawman. Tapia was later pronounced dead at a hospital.