Officials ID Man, Woman Killed In Cathedral City

Authorities Thursday released the names of a man shot and killed by police in Cathedral City last weekend, as well as the woman the suspect killed moments before he was shot by a Cathedral City police officer.

Paola Minero, 23, of Desert Hot Springs was shot and killed Sunday by Roberto Tapia of La Quinta, 28, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting occurred at 4:46 p.m. Sunday in the rear of Big 5 Sporting Goods, 31033 Date Palm Drive.

Police say a Cathedral City officer responded to the area regarding a disturbance call and witnessed Tapia fatally shoot Minero. After shooting her, police say Tapia then fired at the officer, striking his police car “several times.”

The officer returned fire, striking Tapia, who was taken to a hospital, where he was later died.

The officer, whose name has not been released, suffered minor injuries during the incident, though how he sustained those injuries has not been disclosed.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, and anyone with information was asked to contact Central Homicide Investigator Button at (951) 955-2777.