“One in a Million Girl” Finds Dream Dress

Every bride wants the perfect wedding and with the perfect wedding comes the perfect dress. For Yvonne Carson, her dress has a much deeper meaning.

The selfless woman, also known as Mama Bear, never asks for anything but her request of a princess dress on her special day is one she’ll never forget. When Carson was first engaged, she showed her best friend a picture of a dress.

“She had it in her heart to wear this dress and nothing else interests her,” Jenn Roose, her friend, said.

“If I ever had a dream dress and I had millions of dollars, this would be the dress,” Carson said.

The special dress had a special meaning because of her stage of life, stage four cancer. Carson has Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma (ACC), a type of cancer that’s one in a million.

“They don’t know how to treat it,” Roose said.

Therefore, finding the dress for her February wedding immediately became a mission.

“I just thought it’s a dress, this is easy, we can make this happen,” Jennifer Coffin, her other friend, said.

An old friend from Palm Desert High School, Coffin tracked the dress down through a series of websites.

“I didn’t know it was a one-of-a-kind when I started searching for it,” Coffin said.

A one-of-a-kind, made by designer Francesca Miranda. The dress had been sitting in New York for over two years, untouched. A phone call to the designer led to a plane flight to San Francisco for a special dress fitting at a boutique that carries the line.

“When she put that dress on, she just lit up and it fit her to a tee,” Roose said. “No alterations were needed or anything.”

Still, they had to pay for it and Carson’s family was strapped for money due to medical expenses.

“I told her to take money out of the equation because we can make it happen,” Roose said with a grin.

In less than 24 hours, with the help of her church and Facebook friends, they raised the necessary amount.

The couple will have a small wedding with friends and family in Las Vegas this February. Mama Bear and her family are taking a trip on Friday to Universal Studios, something on Yvonne’s bucket list.

If you’d like to donate to Yvonne’s wedding, visit: https://theknot.co/?fbclid=IwAR310NqHVZo2nEFloAg0w9-OElC3iwjvLhHzgFMfcaN0-lOtUtlQ4WwkkyU