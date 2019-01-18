Pursuit Driver Sandwiched Between Box Truck and Guardrail

A high-speed pursuit east of Los Angeles came to an end when the car was sandwiched between a box truck and guardrail on an exit ramp.

The pursuit began after a report of possible burglary suspects in a black Honda Accord coupe. The crime was reported earlier Friday at a residence in the 15600 block of Tall Oak Drive in Chino Hills.

Three people ran from the scene and took off in the Honda when deputies arrived, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The driver of the Accord was traveled speeding west at high speed on the 60 Freeway through Hacienda Heights and other communities east of downtown LA.

They exited in the South El Monte area, where the driver tried to squeeze past a large box truck on its right. The car’s driver side door panel was ripped off when it became hopelessly lodged between the Suppose U Drive box truck and guardrail.

The driver and two passengers were taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies.

An employee of the truck rental company told NBC4 they watched live coverage of the chase.