Two Boys Shot in Coachella, Second Shooting of Juveniles in A Day

Two boys were shot and wounded in Coachella this afternoon, one day after a juvenile was shot elsewhere in the city.

The shooting was at 3:50 p.m. in the 85800 block of Avenida Grace, according to sheriff’s Deputy Robyn Flores.

One boy was found with a gunshot wound, while the other suffered a graze wound, Flores said. Both boys, whose ages were not disclosed, were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Flores said deputies are canvassing the area searching for the shooter or shooters, but have not located any suspects as of 5 p.m.

The shooting occurred less than a day after a teenage boy was shot at around 5 p.m. Wednesday on Orchard Street.

The boy in that incident was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, and deputies are still seeking a suspect or suspects in that case.