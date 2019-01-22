Banning Police Seek Hit-And-Run Driver

A motorcyclist was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Banning who remained at large Tuesday.

The biker was hit at 7:22 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Ramsey and 12th Streets, leaving the victim hospitalized with “multiple injuries” of unknown severity, according to Banning police.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as ” possibly a lifted black truck,” of unknown make and model. A description of the driver was not available.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or the suspect was asked to contact the Banning Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.