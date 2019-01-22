Doctor Resigns, Another Suspended at Facility Where Woman in Vegetative State Gave Birth

Doctor Resigns, Another Suspended at Facility Where Woman in Vegetative State Gave Birth

News Staff

One doctor was suspended and another resigned from a long-term care facility in Arizona after a woman in a vegetative state gave birth there last month, the facility said Monday.

The unidentified physicians were responsible for the woman’s care, Hacienda HealthCare said in a brief statement reported by NBC News.

The company’s former CEO, Bill Timmons, resigned on Jan. 7, with its board of directors saying it would “accept nothing less than a full accounting of this absolutely horrifying situation.”

The woman, 29, and a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, has been at the privately-owned facility for roughly a decade. She almost drowned when younger and is non-verbal and incapable of moving on her own. The woman gave birth to a baby boy on Dec. 29.