Gov. Newsom Appoints California’s First-Ever Surgeon General

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced the appointment of a pediatrician as California’s first-ever surgeon general.

Newsom said in a news release that Dr. Nadine Burke Harris will focus on combating the root causes of serious health conditions and use her office to reach young families across the state.

Burke Harris is founder and chief executive of the Center for Youth Wellness in San Francisco, which aims to improve the health of children exposed to toxic stress and trauma early in life.

Her annual salary will be $200,000. She is a Democrat.