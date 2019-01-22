Pit Bull Gets Loose, Attacks 2 People Including 14-Year-Old Boy in Hemet

At least two people, including a 14-year-old boy, were bitten by a pit bull that got loose Monday near a Hemet apartment complex and started chasing people.

The attack was reported about 4:35 p.m. in the 800 block of Douglas Court, near Johnston Avenue, according to the Hemet Fire Department.

Paramedics were sent to the location, along with police officers, to help the victims, whose identities were not released.

Marie Rose, the legal guardian of a 14-year-old that was bitten, said the dog belonged to her neighbor. The 14-year-old boy was taken to a nearby hospital and received stitches on his leg, according to Rose. The boy was expected to be OK.

The aggressive pit bull was running loose with another canine, but the second dog apparently did not pose a threat, according to reports from the scene.

It was not immediately clear whether the canines had been seized.