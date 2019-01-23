Daddy-daughter dance photos with dad, soon-to-be stepfather widely shared on social media

Many children grow up with parents who have separated or divorced, but a Texas family is putting a positive spin on their blended family with viral photos.

Dylan Lenox shared the post Saturday featuring photos with his soon-to-be stepdaughter, Willow, and her biological father, David Lewis, before they set off to a daddy-daughter dance.

“No, we are not a same-sex couple, but we do share a daughter,” Lenox said in the post, who calls himself a “bonus dad.”

In one of the photos, both men lean down on each side of Willow, giving the beaming little girl a kiss on each cheek.

“We have molded ourselves into one unique family, if only for the sake of our children to know the power of love. Not only did I gain a daughter, I gained a brother and a best friend,” he said.

Willow’s mother Sarah is a photographer who shot the photos. However, they didn’t plan a shoot. They simply took some photos in the moment.

Lenox said it’s important to have loving relationships with everyone involved, rather than referring to one another as exes and “baby daddy” stereotypes.

“When we care more about our children… than the way society has taught us to be towards… Then walls will fall, life will be free of hatred and remorse, and our children will conquer the foolish ‘norms’ that media has shoved in our faces,” he said.

The post has been liked more than 217,000 times and shared more than 124,000 times on Facebook as of Tuesday evening.