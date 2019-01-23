Man Suspected of Soliciting Sex from Temecula Girl During Online Chats

A 22-year-old man suspected of soliciting sex from a Temecula girl during online conversations was being held Wednesday in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Alan Francis Garrido Escobedo was arrested and booked Tuesday into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta on suspicion of lascivious acts involving a child and arranging to meet a minor for illicit activity.

According to Riverside County sheriff’s officials, detectives were alerted on Jan. 14 that a man allegedly had been engaging in explicit conversations with a teenage girl via social media, and that during their contact, the suspect had sent her lewd snapshots and asked for a rendezvous to have sex.

Temecula-based detectives obtained evidence and spoke with the man, ultimately identified as Escobedo. He was arrested without incident at his residence in the 26000 block of Peachwood Drive in Murrieta, according to the sheriff’s department.

Escobedo has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.

Anyone with information related to the case was asked to contact the sheriff’s Temecula station at (951) 696-3000.